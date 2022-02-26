Pelosi praises Biden for his 'brilliant' handling of Russian invasion

Pelosi defends Biden: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke in awe of U.S. President Joe Biden, praising him for his “brilliance” in handling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to the press, Pelosi said that she thought “it’s really important for people to understand the brilliance with which President Biden is conducting this.”

“This is a man who served decades as chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee. He knows the arena. He knows the personalities,” suggesting that Biden truly understood Putin’s motivations and how to handle him.

Pelosi’s remarks praising the 79-year-old U.S. President comes amid widespread public criticism against Biden, with many blaming him for his domestic and foreign policy failures.

On Wednesday, Pelosi defended Biden after he imposed sanctions on Russia.

"It's stunning to see in this day and age a tyrant roll into a country. This is the same tyrant who attacked our democracy in 2016," she said.

Speaking to the press at the Munich Security Conference earlier this month, Pelosi told reporters that “There’s a price to pay for what Putin has put us through now. This isn’t ‘bully the world and then take a walk,’ and you’re off the hook.” Biden, who was already under fire for his disastrous withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, announced Friday that he scrapped plans to stay at the White House and oversee the developments in Ukraine and will instead depart for his home in Delaware to attend a memorial service.