"People need to hear the message": Edmontonians host Freedom Rally outside Alberta legislature

Every Saturday since the beginning of the pandemic lockdown, Edmontonians have been gathering at the legislature grounds to protest the restrictions on their civil liberties, their personal interactions and their businesses.

Last Saturday, approximately 150 people, including rodeo renegade Ty Northcott, gathered together to hear speeches, soak up the sun and embrace a little normalcy together outside.

Every week, these law-abiding people risk serious fines of up to $2,000 to show the politicians who occupy the legislature building that they want the lockdown to be over and they want their lives to go back to the old normal, not the “new normal.”

Rebel reporter Daniel Day was on the scene to ask the rallygoers why they'd risk a steep lockdown levy to fight for freedom and what message they would like to send to Premier Jason Kenney.