Persecuted for being the 'Voice of Wales?'
Dan and Stan have been covering stories in Wales since their organization's founding during Brexit, and they are believed to be the only opposition independent media outlet in Wales pushing back against establishment-backed narratives.
In this report, I sat down with Dan Morgan and Stan Robinson from the Voice of Wales, who spoke about their recent court case after they were arrested for reporting on a vaccine centre protest a year ago.
The Voice of Wales is an independent news and political commentary media organization based in Wales. Dan and Stan have been covering stories in Wales since their founding during Brexit, and they are believed to be the only opposition independent media outlet in Wales pushing back against establishment-backed narratives.
Dan and Stan had been tipped off that a protest was happening and attended with camera gear and media accreditation in hand. However, once police arrived at the scene, they were arrested for obstruction of the building, even though they complied when told to move. Their homes were also raided late into the night.
I asked them whether or not they thought the investigation was politically motivated — watch to see more.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.