Persecuted for being the 'Voice of Wales?'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In this report, I sat down with Dan Morgan and Stan Robinson from the Voice of Wales, who spoke about their recent court case after they were arrested for reporting on a vaccine centre protest a year ago.

The Voice of Wales is an independent news and political commentary media organization based in Wales. Dan and Stan have been covering stories in Wales since their founding during Brexit, and they are believed to be the only opposition independent media outlet in Wales pushing back against establishment-backed narratives.

Dan and Stan had been tipped off that a protest was happening and attended with camera gear and media accreditation in hand. However, once police arrived at the scene, they were arrested for obstruction of the building, even though they complied when told to move. Their homes were also raided late into the night.

I asked them whether or not they thought the investigation was politically motivated — watch to see more.