Peterborough Mayor Diane Therrien calls anti-lockdown protest a “travelling clown convention”

Peterborough, Ontario Mayor Diane Therrien called last weekends anti-lockdown protest a “travelling clown convention” in a tweet.

The keynote speakers, Maxine Bernier and Randy Hillier, were given tickets by the Peterborough police for… speaking in a public park?

Therrien was clearly not thrilled that certain politicians were coming to her municipality to do such egregious things as, oh, practice freedom of speech and freedom of assembly.

Oh, there were plenty of clowns in Peterborough that day — one was occupying the mayor’s office and the rest of the Bozos were wearing police uniforms…

