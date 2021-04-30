Cops Keep Harassing Pastor Pawlowski, Public Health vs. Motocross & Peterborough Protest Gets Heated

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Well, the harassment and intimidation of Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski by the police and Alberta Health Services just continues to intensify. And what sins has Artur committed? Preaching the gospel? Feeding the homeless? Well, these are indeed considered to be crimes against the state these days in Alberta, and our newest Rebel, Adam Soos, has the latest details.

Speaking of Alberta Health Services, the AHS Karens are now even harassing those who want to race their dirt bikes in the great outdoors… because this is allegedly a super-spreader event, right? Sheila Gunn Reid has all the nitty-gritty on the latest AHS jihad.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about the anti-lockdown protest that took place last Saturday in Peterborough, Ontario. Potty-mouthed Mayor Diane Therrien called this gathering a “travelling clown convention” while the keynote speakers, Maxine Bernier and Randy Hillier, were given tickets by the Peterborough police for… speaking in a public park? Oh, there were plenty of clowns in Peterborough that day — one was occupying the mayor’s office and the rest of the Bozos were wearing police uniforms…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...