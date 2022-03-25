Fake flags at the Freedom Convoy; Calgary Cops Shut Down Protest

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Say folks, remember that Swastika flag that was spotted near Parliament Hill on the first Saturday of the Freedom Convoy? Well, what exactly was the deal with that Nazi regalia being displayed in our Nation’s Capital? Alexa Lavoie did a little investigating. You don’t want to miss what she has to say.

By the way, do you have this crazy idea in your head folks that Canadians have the right to peacefully protest? Well, not in the opinion of the Mayor of Calgary

and her henchmen who make up the rank and file of the Calgary Police Service. They actually tried to shut down a peaceful protest in Cowtown last Saturday. Syd Fizzard has all the shocking details.

And finally, letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses regarding our story on a mother and her three-year-old daughter who were kicked out of a North Bay, Ontario cinema and threatened with trespassing for… incorrectly eating popcorn? Holy horror show!

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...