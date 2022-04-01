Calgary's illegal peaceful protests; Border agency racism training

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Check it out: peaceful protesting is illegal. Independent journalists are being tackled by law enforcement. You can’t even hang out at a park. No, I’m not speaking about North Korea, but rather, Calgary, Alberta. Our man in Cowtown, Adam Soos, has all the disturbing details.

Quick, somebody call the Dream Police! Apparently the rank and file at the Canada Border Service Agency are a bunch of… racists? Even if they don’t say or do anything that is remotely… racist?! Wha? Sheila Gunn Reid has all the surreal details.

And finally: letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses about the fact that the vaccine passport is history in Ontario… except at certain places in Ontario, like the government-owned Ontario Place, where the vax pass is still being strictly enforced. Hey Premier Doug Ford, in-between baking cherry cheesecake, can you please serve up an explanation for this gross hypocrisy?

Those are your Rebels now let’s round them up…