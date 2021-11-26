Pfizer says its vaccine is safe for kids (while admitting its study was too small)

Canada, along with the United States, have begun rolling out COVID vaccines for kids under the age of 12. While the cutoff is for kids is age five, tests are underway in Montreal to vaccinate babies and toddlers as young as six months old.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined Pfizer's own data, which revealed a troubling tidbit of information that isn't getting a lot of coverage in the vaccine-loving corporate press. Pfizer itself confesses that their vaccine hasn't been adequately vetted for concerns of myocarditis in children.

As Ezra explained:

You just said it was safe. You said it has favourable safety. You just said that. And in the very next sentence — the next sentence — you said your test was actually too small to know. There weren't enough people you tested it on, yet. You haven't done the tests yet, but you want every child in the world to take this shot? I guess they're part of your test now, eh?

