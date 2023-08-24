PHAC internal docs: The public distrusts the government and the media!

According to Blacklock's Reporter, Canadians still have faith in frontline healthcare workers, but the media and government have destroyed their credibility.

The report, "Use Of Public Health Measures, Advice And Risk Assessment Survey," prepared as research for the the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) found that "notably, journalists and reporters working for large media organizations are trusted less than the federal government by survey respondents."

“Using a ten-point scale where 10 is a very high level of trust, how much do you trust the following people and organizations?”

Doctors and nurses had a “high trust” rating of 56 percent followed by scientists (52 percent) and family and friends (42 percent).

According to Blacklock's:

Only 32 percent had “high trust” in the federal government followed by respondents’ provincial government (26 percent), “journalists and reporters working for large media organizations” (18 percent), “ordinary people” (12 percent), “people I follow on social media” (eight percent) and celebrities (eight percent).

