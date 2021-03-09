Piers Morgan leaves British morning show, after walking off set during argument over his comments on Meghan Markle

Controversial British cultural commentator and firebrand Piers Morgan has parted ways with the show Good Morning Britain, ITV announced on Tuesday.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add,” said ITV in a statement.

Morgan’s departure from Good Morning Britain comes after a heated argument with his co-presenter Alex Beresford over Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, whose recent interview with Oprah Winfrey went about as well as you could expect. The interview has generated a firestorm of controversy for the British royal family, which has so far refused to comment on the interview in which Prince Harry spoke out against his family, with Markle alleging that she was the victim of anti-black racism from the palace.

Morgan’s criticism of Markle came to a head on Monday following months of snide remarks about the royal relationship. Morgan has accused Meghan of cuckolding Harry and tearing him away from his family. Facing an onslaught of criticism for his own remarks, Morgan stated on Twitter that it was "just another reminder that anyone who criticizes Meghan Markle is automatically deemed a racist bully."

No, but it was just another reminder that anyone who criticises Meghan Markle is automatically deemed a racist bully, but when she bullies her female staff or spray-guns her husband's family on global TV, it's a cry for help from a poor victim. https://t.co/8KWQXzrqPN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

During his broadcast, Morgan questioned if Markle was even being truthful about having suicidal thoughts, which she discussed in the interview with Winfrey. The comments landed him in hot water, and U.K. media regulator Ofcom said it had received over 41,000 complaints about the program as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We have launched an investigation into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules,” it said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Morgan faced criticism from his co-presenter, Beresford.

"I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program," Beresford said. "And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off.”

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her," Beresford said. The interaction caused Morgan to walk off the set, followed by what appears to be a mutual decision between ITV and Morgan to part ways.