Police claim lockdown protesters yesterday were just 'angry young men'

Victoria Police described the operation yesterday as a "success" even though shutting down the entire public transport network failed to stop the protest.

Commander Mark Galliott maintained the lockdown protest was just "angry, aggressive young males there to fight the police, not to protest about freedom."

The mainstream media today is in overdrive trying to back that story.

However, that's not the reality.

Someone may want to let @LanaMurphy know about this “angry, aggressive male” she left out of her report today.pic.twitter.com/eUGXSDVr2k — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) September 18, 2021

Over the coming days, Rebel News Australia will release reports proving police initiated the violence against protesters and media.

Protesters were entirely peaceful until police trapped them using a controversial tactic called kettling.

Police arrived with batons out and pepper spray aimed at unarmed civilians.

