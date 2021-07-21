Police in Australia arrest and charge tradesman over Facebook post

On the weekend, NSW Police arrested Troy Savage over a post he made on Facebook hours earlier.

Avi Yemini spoke to Troy to get his side of the story. Troy says he regrets writing the post out of anger in reaction to new harsh COVID restrictions announced by the premier and maintains his post was not meant as a threat.

His post read:

It's only a matter of time before some struggling tradie that was already close to the edge, falls off the wagon and puts a bullet in Gladys... Bold move... she wanna be upping her personal security as well.

Police arrested the tradesman at his home in the early hours of Saturday morning and released him on bail a few hours later.

The 33-yr-old faces up to three years in jail if convicted of the Commonwealth offence of "using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend".

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream Sheila and David reacted to this complete waste of police resources saying:

I think what he said was not a death threat, it was not an incitement to violence. It was as Avi mentioned, really dumb and regrettable...What a grotesque misuse of police resources. I mean, why so many police officers? Why in the middle of the night? To someone who says he doesn't have a criminal record...So all I can think of is this being an intimidation tactic to send a message to other Australians that if you say something we deem to be a little offensive on Facebook wow you're going to regret it.

