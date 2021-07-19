EXCLUSIVE: Police pounce on tradie over Facebook post targeting the NSW premier
The 33-yr-old faces up to three years in jail if convicted
Early on Saturday morning, NSW Police pounced on a tradesman's home over a post he made on Facebook hours earlier.
Troy Savage says he regrets writing the post out of anger in reaction to new harsh Covid restrictions announced by the premier.
His post read:
It's only a matter of time before some struggling tradie that was already close to the edge, falls off the wagon and puts a bullet in Gladys... Bold move... she wanna be upping her personal security as well.
Mr Savage maintains his post was not meant as a threat, merely a lousy prediction that he shouldn't have made.
Police arrested the tradesman at his home in the early hours of Saturday morning and released him on bail a few hours later.
The 33-yr-old faces up to three years in jail if convicted of the Commonwealth offence of "using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend".
- By Avi Yemini
