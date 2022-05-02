Police on high alert as biker convoy rolls into Ottawa
With the police having prepared in anticipation of the Rolling Thunder event over the weekend and protesters welcoming its arrival, tensions rapidly rose on Rideau street as a separate biker convoy rolled in ahead of time.
Voir plus bas sur la page pour l'article et la vidéo en français.
With the announcement of the upcoming Rolling Thunder convoy in Ottawa, police quickly put together an action plan to prevent a repeat of what happened during the Freedom Convoy last February.
The Rolling Thunder event was to be a biker's rally to celebrate freedom. The organizer has said from the beginning that they were not responsible for any other attempt to hold a convoy in Ottawa as that was not their goal.
Nevertheless, late Friday, a small convoy ended up on Rideau Street, where all exit points had been blocked by police.
With the prosters' arrival, also on Rideau Street, things quickly escalated, and we relived events similar to last February 18 and 19's dismantling.
Here is an overview of what happened on Friday, April 29.
Avec l’annonce de l’arrivée prochaine du convoi 'Rolling Thunder' à Ottawa, la police a rapidement procédé à un plan d’action afin de prévenir que ce qui s'est produit durant le Convoi de la liberté en février dernier se reproduise.
L’évènement du Rolling Thunder se devait d’être un rallye de plusieurs motocyclistes pour célébrer la liberté. L’organisateur a mentionné depuis le début qu’il se déresponsabilisait de toute autre tentative de convoi à Ottawa puisque cela n’était pas leur objectif.
Malgré tout, vendredi, en fin de journée, un petit convoi a terminé sa route sur la rue Rideau, où tous les points de sortie avaient été bloqués par la police.
Avec l’arrivée des manifestants, également sur la rue Rideau, les choses ont rapidement escaladé et nous avons revécu des évènements similaires au démantèlement du 18 et 19 février derniers.
Voici un aperçu des évènements qui sont survenus vendredi, le 29 avril dernier.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.