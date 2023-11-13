Poll reveals more Aussies support Israel in Middle East conflict

E-transfer (Canada):

In a poll released by Nine newspapers on Tuesday, Australians expressed divided opinions on whether the Middle East conflict has compromised the country's safety.

However, 31% who, in the face of differing views, side in principle with Israel's right to defend its citizens.

The poll also reveals that 36% of respondents feel Australia is less safe due to the ongoing turmoil, while 32% disagree, and an additional 32% remain uncertain.

Conducted among 1602 eligible voters from November 1-5, the survey delves into public sentiments regarding Australia's role in the conflict.

🚨NEW POLL: 31% of the country believe Australia should declare in-principle SUPPORT for Israel as opposed to only 7% for Palestine.



It turns out the LOUD VIOLENT MOB are just a very small Jew-hating minority.



Thank God. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 13, 2023

When asked about supporting either side, 31% expressed support for Israel, while only 7% leaned towards Palestine.

The findings underscore a noteworthy inclination among Australians to back Israel in principle.

The ongoing unrest erupted on October 7, when an attack by the Islamist militant group Hamas on Israel's southern region, resulting in over 1200 casualties and 200 hostages.

In response, Israel declared war on Hamas, sparking rallies and heated clashes in major cities across Australia.

The Resolve poll also explores opinions on Australia's intervention, with 69% advocating for the country to stay out of the conflict, 14% supporting intervention, and 17% remaining undecided.