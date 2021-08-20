PPC rallygoers biggest issues: freedom, lockdowns, vax passports, immigration

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1036 Donors

People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier is continuing his 2021 election campaign, which saw stops in Oshawa and Port Perry, Ontario this past week.

Approximately 200–300 people attended the Oshawa Lakeshore event that featured many PPC candidates, in much less cramped conditions than Prime Minister Trudeau's Cobourg, Ontario event on the same day.

Many PPC candidates did not or would not reflect on any specific policy in regards to their ridings. The theme of the event appeared to be pro-freedom and pro-individual autonomy, focusing very heavily on general, federal policy.

Bernier himself championed open discussion (regarding topics like science, abortion and personal choice), while remarking to Rebel News that other party leaders are afraid to have a debate.

“They don't want to have real conversations,” Bernier explained.

The federal candidate also announced that he will once again be on the election debate stage, amidst different polls tracking the PPC as a top five party, ahead of the Green Party, and neck-and-neck with the Bloc Quebecois.

Onlookers told Rebel News that they were most excited to hear from a party that wanted to keep businesses open and supported freedom of speech, as well as being the only party open to reducing immigration to Canada.