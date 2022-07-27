Premier Legault allows company to expose Quebecers to toxic emissions

Premier Legault of Quebec frequently promotes the use of green energy and talks about taking action against what he claims to be a climate crisis. Quebec was one of the Canadian provinces that took part in the United Nations Climate Change Summit in Glasgow in November 2021.

However, Quebecers seem to be led by a person with double standards, as with most politicians. Mr. Legault is allowing big multinational companies such as Glencore to release toxic emissions into the atmosphere. Mr. Legault decided, despite the disagreement of his 18 regional public health departments, to authorize an increase of more than five times the previously permitted nickel emissions into the atmosphere of Quebec. This is very inconsistent, considering Legault is threatening to close down a copper smelter in Rouyn-Noranda over its arsenic emissions.

Because of the decision made by Legault and big multinational companies, citizens of Quebec are going to now be exposed to toxic, potentially harmful emissions. To watch my full analysis, please click here.