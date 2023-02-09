Premier Smith takes a stand against Trudeau's 'Just Transition' plan
True North's Rachel Emmanuel joins Ezra Levant to discuss Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's recent meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by True North journalist Rachel Emmanuel to discuss the recent meeting between Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Smith. Smith pressed Trudeau on his "just transition" plan, and made clear that Alberta will not be "phasing out" its energy industry any time soon.
As stated by Rachel Emmanuel, "There's been reports in recent weeks of people within the Liberal Party actually turning on Trudeau. I think within his own party and among his MPs, we're finally seeing him lose support and popularity for the first time since 2015."
Rachel went on to say, "We're seeing that people in the Liberal Party are finally standing up, they're seeing that their seats are at stake, and I think they're pointing that out to him and I think they're very angry."
This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
