Proof of vaccination required for marriage licences in Oakville, Ontario

The city of Oakville, Ontario now requires proof of vaccination for marriage licence applicants.

Oakville residents wishing to be entered into the bonds of holy matrimony will have to pony up their vax pass to local bureaucrats before their nuptial permit is issued.

According to the Oakville city website:

Starting September 22, 2021, the Town of Oakville will require anyone 12 years of age or older to provide proof of identification and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (or medical exemption) prior to entering or accessing any of the following:

Indoor use of recreation and culture facilities, including arenas, community centres, pools, senior centres, the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts, and Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate

ServiceOakville counter at Town Hall

Any new appointments for marriage licences and ceremonies. (Appointments for marriage licenses and ceremonies that have already been pre-booked do not require proof of full vaccination.) Ceremonies will be held inside town hall as of November 4, 2021.

Oakville has a population of approximately 200,000 people located 40 km southwest of Toronto.