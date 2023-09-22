Protester Nick Alexander of Save Canada arrested amid scuffle

Caryma Sa'd / X

Nick Alexander, member of the youth-run Christian group Save Canada, was arrested today during a Toronto “Education over Indoctrination” rally, where he was seen bloodied and battered.

It's said that he was punched in the face, presumably by Antifa-adjacent counter-protesters.

Josh Alexander’s brother Nick was just punched in the face.



In Canadian fashion, Nick has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/sQ8JhwUfs5 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 22, 2023

It’s alleged that Nick was earlier assaulted with a pole and had his Canadian flag stolen.

“Toronto Police did nothing,” British Columbia advocate and father Billboard Chris posted on X (formerly Twitter).

As organizers of the protest and members of Save Canada, Nick Alexander and his brother Josh have been fierce advocates against the infiltration of radical gender ideology in publicly funded school systems across Canada.

They were joined by Billboard Chris, who has vehemently stated: “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers.” He is called hateful and transphobic and is often harassed when taking to the street with this clear message.

The Antifa counter protesters are out in full force again at the Education over Indoctrination rally led by ⁦@BillboardChris⁩ and ⁦⁦@officialJosh_A⁩ in Toronto.



Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/OnnXnzJWVX — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) September 22, 2023

Josh shared on X that police confirmed Nick's arrest and subsequent detainment. "They confirmed that they have my brother in custody over the phone just before hanging up on me mid sentence," Josh shared on X.

Former military veteran “Wild Bill” was also arrested during the protest today.

Combat veteran “Wild Bill” gets arrested during anti-SOGI protest led by Billboard Chris and Save Canada.



Counter protesters have a strong presence and blockade. #cdnpoli #onpoli #Toronto #HateGate pic.twitter.com/qyPHAySx9K — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) September 22, 2023

A masked, all-black-laden bandit is seen similarly handcuffed.

Police lay an arrest against an Antifa agitator at the “Education over Indoctrination” protest in Toronto led by Billboard Chris and Josh Alexander. pic.twitter.com/kXOK27SwVh — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) September 22, 2023

The violent and aggressive tactics utilized by the counter-protesters come from a concerted, Canadian government-funded advocacy group called the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN), says Toronto lawyer Caryma Sa’d.

The tactics employed by Emily Quaile and her comrades at Community Solidarity Ottawa reflect CAHN’s playbook. #cdnpoli #HateGate https://t.co/m8Zmj7zGYM pic.twitter.com/yqN0Buil8q — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) September 22, 2023

Sa’d recently published an expose called #HateGate that aims to unravel a “feedback loop” between the RCMP, media, government and CAHN during the trucker convoy in early 2022.

It’s been ONE WEEK since #HateGate dropped.



✅ The hashtag has trended every day.



✅ Politicians are being politely questioned about the exposé on the street.



✅ The message is getting out through news articles, videos, livestreams, and podcasts.



This is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/0TyvaSseyo — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) September 19, 2023

It is propositioned that the CAHN provided misleading information to the former entities, who took the evidence at face value.

The arrest and assault come two days after millions of concerned parents marched in cities across Canada to oppose the sexualization of children in publicly funded schools through sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI123) policies under the umbrella of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).