The brother of Save Canada founder Josh Alexander was seen bloody and battered as he was hauled off in a Toronto police cruiser when tensions rose with Antifa-adjacent counter-protesters.

Protester Nick Alexander of Save Canada arrested amid scuffle
Nick Alexander, member of the youth-run Christian group Save Canada, was arrested today during a Toronto “Education over Indoctrination” rally, where he was seen bloodied and battered.

It's said that he was punched in the face, presumably by Antifa-adjacent counter-protesters.

It’s alleged that Nick was earlier assaulted with a pole and had his Canadian flag stolen.

“Toronto Police did nothing,” British Columbia advocate and father Billboard Chris posted on X (formerly Twitter).

As organizers of the protest and members of Save Canada, Nick Alexander and his brother Josh have been fierce advocates against the infiltration of radical gender ideology in publicly funded school systems across Canada.

They were joined by Billboard Chris, who has vehemently stated: “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers.” He is called hateful and transphobic and is often harassed when taking to the street with this clear message.

Josh shared on X that police confirmed Nick's arrest and subsequent detainment. "They confirmed that they have my brother in custody over the phone just before hanging up on me mid sentence," Josh shared on X. 

Former military veteran “Wild Bill” was also arrested during the protest today.

A masked, all-black-laden bandit is seen similarly handcuffed.

The violent and aggressive tactics utilized by the counter-protesters come from a concerted, Canadian government-funded advocacy group called the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN), says Toronto lawyer Caryma Sa’d.

Sa’d recently published an expose called #HateGate that aims to unravel a “feedback loop” between the RCMP, media, government and CAHN during the trucker convoy in early 2022.

It is propositioned that the CAHN provided misleading information to the former entities, who took the evidence at face value.

The arrest and assault come two days after millions of concerned parents marched in cities across Canada to oppose the sexualization of children in publicly funded schools through sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI123) policies under the umbrella of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

