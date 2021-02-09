Protesters demand an end to PCR testing at B.C. rally

“No more PCR” and “cases are baseless” were two of the more common phrases being chanted at a recent protest that took place in downtown Vancouver, B.C.

Around 150 peaceful protesters met at the Vancouver Art Gallery, and then relocated to give speeches in front of a nearby CTV studio. I asked the rally’s organizer, Odessa Orlewicz from Liberty Talks, and others, why that location was chosen for the speeches. In addition to wanting to raise awareness about how problematic the PCR test is for determining COVID cases, these protesters are also tired of how they feel CTV is intentionally misrepresenting the people that attend these protests and the reasons they do so.

The rally’s protesters are far from alone with their call to stop the PCR test being used to determine the case counts that then result in our health officials implementing COVID-19 restrictions that also kill Canadians.

Previously, I interviewed microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, who said we need to “trash the PCR test, if we are ever going to get out of this mess.”

In mid-December, the World Health Organization quietly updated their PCR use guidelines, finally acknowledging that if the test cycle thresholds that are used to detect the virus are not in a correct range, the “disease prevalence alters the predictive value of test results; and as disease prevalence decreases, the risk of false positives increases.”

Yet, we still have no announcement from our public health officials, Dr. Theresa Tam or even Prime Minister Trudeau announcing the good news that we’ve been likely reporting more COVID-19 cases than was accurate.

Are they negligently, or intentionally, failing to give our citizens such good news?

Watch the full coverage of the No More PCR protest and then let us know what you think about the test still being used.

