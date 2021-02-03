Protesters gather outside Calgary COVID quarantine jail at Westin Hotel

A grassroots protest gathered outside of one of Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 quarantine hotels near the Calgary International Airport.

The Westin hotel, which has been exposed as the location in which many Canadians are being held captive by Trudeau's mercenaries, was the location of the impromptu protest.

Nearly 50 people gathered in the bitter cold to voice their outrage over the prime minister violating fundamental Charter rights of Canadians, including their mobility rights and their rights to not be imprisoned without speaking to a judge.

Rebel News has been helping people around the world fight unjust lockdown fines that violated their civil liberties, and now we are redoubling that effort here at home to help Canadians in need.

If you have been or know someone who has been legally kidnapped, please reach out to us at airports@rebelnews.com. If you have a tip related to something else, please continue to use tips@rebelnews.com.

Or, if you want to help us in this fight to protect our fellow countrymen from Trudeau’s state sanctioned kidnappers, please help us at NoCOVIDJails.com.