Protesters gather to denounce YMCA decision to ban grandmother from pool over ‘discrimination’
Left-wing activists, including Antifa, counter-protested at the event and said that they stand with the YMCA’s decision to ban Julie Jaman from the facility.
A rally in protest of the YMCA’s decision to permanently ban Julie Jaman, 80, for hate and discrimination after she expressed concerns about a trans woman in the female changing room kicked off in Port Townsend, Washington on Saturday.
Jaman claims that the transgender YMCA staffer, a biological male, allegedly watched little girls undress when they needed to use the restroom.
The bipartisan rally that was hosted by a group of self-described "Patriots," which included members from Washington State Three Percenters, brought a heavy police presence as the group advocated for women’s rights. They believe that women should have the right to safety and privacy and that biological males don’t belong in female changing rooms.
Left-wing activists, including Antifa, counter-protested at the event and said that they stand with the YMCA’s decision to ban Julie Jaman from the facility. They attempted to drown out the group by blaring music, drumming, and shouting. Individuals in the group believe that Jaman’s actions were transphobic and that she just doesn't want transgender individuals in women’s changing rooms.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.