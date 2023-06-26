Protesting parents demand woke Windsor-based school board leave the kids alone when it comes to radical trans agenda and pornography

Parents and their allies amassed last Tuesday evening at the Windsor, Ont.-based Greater Essex County District School Board for a feisty protest against the GECDSB’s ongoing commitment to indoctrinating children rather than educating them.

As a loudspeaker blasted the classic Pink Floyd song, Another Brick in the Wall (“Hey, teacher, leave those kids alone!”) hundreds of parents took a stance against a school board that, like so many other Ontario school boards, feels that it is entirely unaccountable to the very people who fund the board. Indeed, parents were actually locked out of the board meeting for fear that some of them might ask an “impolite” or “insensitive” question…

In addition to the transgender agenda and pornographic books being made readily available to minor students, another contentious issue was the board’s decision to allow children to keep their “chosen gender identity” secret from their parents. Locked out of the meeting, many of the Christian parents in attendance took part in a “Jericho walk” (essentially, a march against an “ungodly agenda.”) Many other faith groups were protesting the board as well, including a large contingent of Muslim parents.

The parents were met with a small counter-protest by members of the rainbow spirit unicorn community, some of whom, par for the course, acted in a hysterical manner. (But that’s apparently ok, given that it appears we live in a society in which the unofficial mantra is, “If it’s trans it’s good, and if it’s good it’s trans.”)

Of note, many parents told Rebel News that they voted for the Doug Ford Progressive Conservatives based on the promise that the sex education curriculum crafted by the previous McGuinty/Wynne Liberal governments would be addressed.

Alas, in the past five years, parents lament that things have only gotten exponentially worse. Indeed, once again, the question arises: where-oh-where is Ontario’s milquetoast Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce? Or perhaps the “conservative” Mr. Lecce himself approves of the radicalized sex-ed agenda and keeping parents in the dark?

Despicable.