PSAC hypocrites condemned the Freedom Convoy while doing much worse to inconvenience Canadians

But the prime minister has no intentions of invoking the Emergencies Act on the union to seize their bank accounts, or arresting and incarcerating the leadership and taking the assets of those supportive of the demonstrations, despite the traffic snarls, inconvenience and excess noise.

Remove Ads

After condemning last year's Freedom Convoy and issuing a press release telling the "mob it's time to go home," Canada's civil service union is now blocking access to homes, workplaces, and critical infrastructure as part of their strike actions.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada is asking for a long list of demands, including double-digit pay hikes, paid schooling for laid-off workers and funding for anti-racism training. Picketers have blocked access to CFB Kingston, where hundreds of CAF members live and work.

Picketers have also taken out their ire on innocent travellers at airports like Pearson and other critical infrastructure.

Violence has even broken out at picket sites.

And the union leadership is promising an escalation unless demands are met.

But the prime minister has no intentions of invoking the Emergencies Act on the union to seize their bank accounts, or arresting and incarcerating the leadership and taking the assets of those supportive of the demonstrations, despite the traffic snarls, inconvenience and excess noise.

Canadians deserve equal treatment under the law, but the kid-glove treatment of PSAC by politicians, the media and authorities reveals the banana-republic political application of the legal system.

Canada News Analysis freedom convoy
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
hold the line campaign redirect
  • By Tamara Lich

BOOK ON SALE NOW

Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy."

ORDER NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.