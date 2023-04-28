PSAC hypocrites condemned the Freedom Convoy while doing much worse to inconvenience Canadians

By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

After condemning last year's Freedom Convoy and issuing a press release telling the "mob it's time to go home," Canada's civil service union is now blocking access to homes, workplaces, and critical infrastructure as part of their strike actions.

PSAC Leadership is a complete FRAUD that don’t protect workers, just their Power and pay. They’re doing this for money, not for principles. Some of their members supported the Convoy, some didn’t. PSAC Leadership is a complete FRAUD pic.twitter.com/dU2tEpNC7z — Tom Marazzo (@TomMarazzo) April 27, 2023

The Public Service Alliance of Canada is asking for a long list of demands, including double-digit pay hikes, paid schooling for laid-off workers and funding for anti-racism training. Picketers have blocked access to CFB Kingston, where hundreds of CAF members live and work.

The Freedom Convoy protestors never blocked a military base.



Striking PSAC workers block off access to CFB Kingston amid stalemate - Kingston | https://t.co/q2fCGVFjjS https://t.co/PIvmYE8D1m — Keith Wilson, K.C. (@ikwilson) April 27, 2023

Picketers have also taken out their ire on innocent travellers at airports like Pearson and other critical infrastructure.

We shut down the Port of Montreal and downtown boulevards, the Port of Vancouver and the Port of Saint John’s; we blockaded the Treasury Board office in Ottawa and other strategic locations from coast to coast. — PSAC-AFPC (@psac_afpc) April 25, 2023

Violence has even broken out at picket sites.

UNION THUGS: Disorganized labour escalates into organized crime as PSAC members kick cars, intimidate members of the public & interfere with critical infrastructure. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/grGvcO4nzw — Rowan (@canmericanized) April 26, 2023

And the union leadership is promising an escalation unless demands are met.

PSAC rep for the 155k federal workers on strike: "you're going to see more of this, right across the country"



Day after one of the strikers kicked a moving car, and a group of them blocked a MTL port. pic.twitter.com/QBdYAgi3Ge — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 26, 2023

But the prime minister has no intentions of invoking the Emergencies Act on the union to seize their bank accounts, or arresting and incarcerating the leadership and taking the assets of those supportive of the demonstrations, despite the traffic snarls, inconvenience and excess noise.

WATCH: Trudeau is questioned about the massive ongoing PSAC strike that has blocked critical infrastructure, military bases, and Pearson Airport. The PM claims he has been "directly and intimately involved" in negotiations with striking PSAC workers. pic.twitter.com/fIRFvGhSuz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 28, 2023

Canadians deserve equal treatment under the law, but the kid-glove treatment of PSAC by politicians, the media and authorities reveals the banana-republic political application of the legal system.