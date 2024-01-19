Push to 'green energy' is 'destroying our economy': Robbie Picard

Watch new episodes of The Gunn Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Over the last week, Albertans have experienced extreme cold weather and even a warning of potential rolling blackouts across the province. As the temperatures dropped and demand for energy soared, solar and wind sources struggled to offer much power to the grid.

Instead, the province had to turn to other sources, like the natural gas and coal-fired power plants from neighbouring Saskatchewan.

SaskPower is providing 153 MW of electricity to AB this evening to assist them through this shortage.



That power will be coming from natural gas and coal-fired plants, the ones the Trudeau government is telling us to shut down (which we won’t). pic.twitter.com/DxdBl8i03V — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) January 14, 2024

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Robbie Picard from Oil Sands Strong and Oil & Gas magazine joined Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about the record-setting cold and the failures of so-called green technology.

Discussing former Alberta NDP leader Brian Mason's remarks about “hillbillies” electing Danielle Smith as premier leading to the blackouts, Robbie said “pseudo-intellectuals” like Mason think they are superior to everyone else.

He continued: