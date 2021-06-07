Quebec protesters demand public debate with health professionals and an end to media censorship

  • By Rebel News
  • June 07, 2021

With Quebec’s government promoting one unilateral view of COVID-19, people are asking for public debate, whether on television or radio, with scientists providing information and defending different agreements on approaches to the pandemic.

On May 30, a protest was held in Montreal with the goal of getting people to see the bigger picture and allowing them to make up their own minds.

Around 60 people were present, peacefully, but with a great deal of spirit.

We asked protesters why they were taking part in the rally and what questions they would like to ask to the politicians in charge, specifically Premier François Legault and Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda.

