Radical environmentalists hold 'anti-car culture' rally in Montreal

A group of radical environmentalists opposing "car culture" held a rally last night in Montreal, Quebec as part of a week-long series of "Climate Rage" demonstrations.

Starting at Sir Wilfried Laurier Park, the "Let's Crush Car Culture" protest saw the group chanting left-wing slogans as they marched to the city's downtown.

IN MONTREAL NOW:



A protest against the Car culture has just begun in Montreal.https://t.co/RtWcy1NZIZ pic.twitter.com/mJi9sQ5vHf — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 28, 2023

Rebel News was on site to cover the march, which was accompanied by a large police presence.

MONTREAL: Earlier police announced that they saw some illegal activity at the anti-car pro-communist protest after some people allegedly threw rocks.



Full report coming soon at https://t.co/C2Nf7m2L6e. pic.twitter.com/3R72iPE406 — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) September 29, 2023

This presence grew in size and force after the Climate Rage protesters allegedly threw rocks at the officers.

WATCH: Montreal Riot Police are following the far-left march against Car Culture. Communists and Antifa have showed up.https://t.co/RtWcy1NZIZ for more! pic.twitter.com/Hsz3XzqGWV — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 29, 2023

RAGE CLIMATIQUE - Contre la culture des chars



Déploiement massif de force policière ce soir dans les rues de Montréal pour une manif de quelques dizaines d'activistes climatiques et anticapitalistes.



Pour en savoir plus https://t.co/eluKDacoq4 pic.twitter.com/lJLRtNiYqm — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) September 29, 2023

One protester, who was clear to say he did not throw rocks at the police — "this time" — told Rebel News "you're supposed to throw rocks at cops, it's perfectly fine."

MONTREAL: During the anti-car pro-communist protest this guy told me that it's okay to throw rocks at cops because it's self-defense.



Full report coming soon at https://t.co/C2Nf7m2L6e. pic.twitter.com/Xx9f1Kbv53 — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) September 29, 2023

Compared to state-sanctioned violence, "a rock is nothing," he said. "I'm just a normal guy hating the cops and landlords," adding he was part of a separate demonstration that joined the anti-car culture march.

The march against cars coincides with activists vandalizing SUVs in Montreal's Outremont area earlier this week. The vehicles had their tires deflated and were left with fake traffic tickets and environmentalist messages, the Montreal Gazette reported.

People in Montreal were given fake "infraction" notices for "driving a vehcile emitting excessive CO2, endangering human, animal and plant life."



Radical activists are leaving these messages on SUVs after deflating tires and vandalizing them. pic.twitter.com/wFDO0BHSVJ — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 27, 2023

It was the second incident in the area this month, with Driving reporting that 25 SUVs in Outremont were deflated on Sept. 6 by a group called the "Tyre Extinguishers".

That occurrence saw more than 600 vehicles in nine different countries hit by the radical environmentalists. Rebel News first reported on the group after tires were deflated in Waterloo, Ontario, in July, 2022.