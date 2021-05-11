RAW: Pastor Artur Pawlowski speaks after release from jail

  • By Rebel News
  • May 11, 2021

Pastor Artur Pawlowski is a free man.

After a confusing situation that saw guards and officials at the Remand Centre in Calgary, Alberta where the pastor was being held attempt to delay his release, the pastor and his brother, Dawid, were finally let out of the facility.

Rebel News' Ezra Levant had the details of the twists and turns leading up to Pastor Artur's release in a series of posts yesterday.

To read the full thread on Pastor Artur's story as it happened, click here.

Alberta Police Raw Footage Pastor Artur Pawlowski
