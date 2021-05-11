RAW: Pastor Artur Pawlowski speaks after release from jail

Pastor Artur Pawlowski is a free man.

After a confusing situation that saw guards and officials at the Remand Centre in Calgary, Alberta where the pastor was being held attempt to delay his release, the pastor and his brother, Dawid, were finally let out of the facility.

Rebel News' Ezra Levant had the details of the twists and turns leading up to Pastor Artur's release in a series of posts yesterday.

1. BREAKING: I just spoke on the phone with Pastor Artur Pawlowski. He is finally out of prison and back home, after his jailers at the Calgary Remand Centre refused for hours to honour Justice Germain's order to release him. That in itself is a scandal. — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) May 11, 2021

9. Pastor Artur called me back after his phone call with his lawyers. The only other news I have is that the contempt of court hearing that was scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed. (Obviously: the police prohibited him from consulting his lawyers). https://t.co/bMwAj1Ao7n — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) May 11, 2021

