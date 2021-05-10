Pastor Artur Pawlowski's release DELAYED officials at Remand Centre

  • By Rebel News
  • May 10, 2021

Update 6:30 p.m. MT/8:30 p.m. ET: Pastor Artur Pawlowski is finally released.
Update 6 p.m. MT/8 p.m. ET: the directive to prevent the release of Pastor Artur Pawlowski appears to have been a directive given to guards at the Calgary Remand Centre. See below for more details.

The saga of Pastor Artur Pawlowski has taken another twist, with guards at the Calgary Remand Centre refusing to honour a judge's decision to release the pastor from jail.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant shared the limited details in a post Monday evening on Twitter.

Having spoken with the lawyers representing Pastor Artur Pawlowski in this legal fight, which can be supported at SaveArtur.com, it was learned that guards at the Remand Centre were demanding that the judge, Justice Adam Germain, issue individual orders for the pastor and his brother, Dawid Pawlowski.

Guards at the facility also insisted that Pastor Artur's brother's name was spelled incorrectly, claiming that it was spelled “David.”

The Pawlowski brothers are immigrants to Canada from Poland, where the name David is commonly spelled with a “w” in place of the anglicized spelling using the letter “v.”

In an earlier interview with Rebel News' Adam Soos, Pastor Artur's lawyer Sarah Miller was told that the brothers set to be released around 4 p.m. local time in Calgary. 

Meanwhile, with a crowd gathering in anticipation of the pastor's release, Kian Simone, who is on the ground at Calgary's Remand Centre, reported that the facility's acting director tried to disperse those who had assembled at the building.

Ezra Levant revealed that confusion surrounding Pastor Artur Pawlowski's release came from above the guards, and passed down to them by the director of the Remand Centre. The facility declined to provide a comment, or even a name of the individual, who provided the directive.

At around 6:30 p.m. MT, Pastor Artur Pawlowski was released from the Calgary Remand Centre. For more details, click here.

