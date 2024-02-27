RCMP never interviewed Trudeau as part of investigation into SNC-Lavalin scandal

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

New details have emerged from the SNC-Lavalin scandal as MPs learned the RCMP never interviewed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before concluding their investigation.

According to testimony from top government officials, a Commons committee learned Tuesday that the federal police service only interviewed four persons of interest, including then-justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

They did not attempt to get Trudeau’s testimony, reported The National Post, before concluding they had insufficient evidence to file criminal charges.

Five years ago, allegations of political interference against the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) upon Wilson-Raybould to not look into suspected fraud and corruption by Québec firm SNC-Lavalin.

The Montreal construction firm appeared to benefit from a deferred prosecution agreement to avoid a criminal prosecution in 2019, as the RCMP only looked into alleged obstruction of justice by the PMO — not allegations of criminal intent.

Bewildered Conservative MPs at the ethics committee contemplated why the RCMP did not inquire further.

"In my over 30 years of experience as a defence counsel and a Crown attorney, I have never heard of any investigation where there wasn’t any attempt — whether they agree to interview or not — to interview the person of interest," said Conservative MP Larry Brock.

According to Democracy Watch, the RCMP reached their conclusions courtesy of public claims by those involved in the SNC-Lavalin scandal. They did apply to obtain a search warrant to access confidential cabinet documents relevant to the case.

RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme and Sergeant Frédéric Pincince oversaw the investigation and could not testify last October after the Trudeau Liberals shut down debate at the last minute.

This is a developing story.