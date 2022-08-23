Re-branded Conservative Party of British Columbia runs South Surrey MLA candidate Harman Bhangu

E-transfer (Canada):

On Sunday, the newly re-branded Conservative Party of British Columbia threw a campaign launch for a new face in politics. Harman Bhangu, a family man who made a career serving people through the heavy-load trucking industry, is now the 5th candidate running in South Surrey’s MLA by-election.

But we have more news! Our candidate for the Surrey South By-Election is small business owner @HarmanBhanguSry. Harman owns a trucking company in the community, where he is raising his family and fighting for conservative values. pic.twitter.com/Afvrq7YETK — Conservative Party of BC (@Conservative_BC) August 18, 2022

“My mom came here for a better life for her kids — she’s been able to provide me that, and it’s my responsibility to pass that on to the next generation,” said Bhangu during a passionate speech addressed to his supporters.

The hopeful Conservative candidate is running alongside BC NDP Pauline Greaves, Libertarian Jason Bax, BC Green Party Simran Sarai, and Elenore Sturko with the BC Liberal Party.

If elected, Bhangu's promises to constituents include: fighting for an end to BC’s carbon tax, keeping the streets safer by addressing BC’s revolving door system that quickly returns criminals back to the streets, and getting BC’s healthcare system back on track including the rehiring of unvaccinated healthcare workers so that one's decision to be vaccinated or not is a personal one, not the province's.

Rebel News was on site to interview Bhangu, as well as the Conservative Party of BC’s Membership Chair Angelo Isidorou, and Common Sense BC founder Aaron Gunn. Young conservatives connected with Common Sense BC took over the board of the party, which was formerly known as the BC Conservatives, after an annual general meeting last Spring.

“I really think that we are following in the footsteps of the Quebec Conservatives who are really surging, and giving British Columbians an option,” said Isidorou. You can click on the video link to hear more from the interviewees including what their thoughts are about the BC Liberals recently kicking out longtime MLA John Rustad from their caucus after he retweeted Green Peace co-founder Patrick Moore’s tweet that didn’t align with the politically correct narrative on climate change.

'@KevinFalcon It was not particularly "liberal" of you to fire MLA @JohnRustad4BC. My Tweet was verified by credible primary sources both for coral reef coverage of the GBR and for the UAH satellite record for Australia. Liberals are supposed to defend free speech anyway. — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) August 23, 2022

To stay informed about the upcoming federal conservative election, check out our dedicated website called www.LeadershipReports.ca