Aaron Gunn: Booted from running in British Columbia's Liberal Party leadership race

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Is trend of actually conservative politicians being booted out of so-called “conservative” parties going come to an end any time soon?

The British Columbia Liberal Party appears to have learned a thing or two from the political exiling of boldly conservative politicians like Jim Karahalios, Derek Sloan, and former candidate Jonas Smith, because they have decided to prevent Aaron Gunn from running in their leadership race.

The province's Liberal Party is not affiliated with the federal Liberals, and is typically known as B.C’s right-leaning party. Yet, shortly after the conservative independent journalist and social media influencer Aaron Gunn announced that he had decided to run for the head of the B.C. Liberals, the Leadership Election Organizing Committee united to ensure that wouldn’t be possible.

“We were completely blindsided by the party” said Gunn when I sat down to interview him about the decision. Gunn believes the B.C. Liberals mimicked talking points of the province's NDP party to toss out one of their own.

Chair of the committee, Roxanne Helme, and the party's president Paul Barbeau issued a joint statement, where Helme stated that to approve “Gunn’s candidacy would be inconsistent with the B.C. Liberal Party’s commitment to reconciliation, diversity and acceptance of all British Columbians”.

Watch the full interview with Gunn where we talk about the claims surrounding reconciliation being used as reasoning to reject Gunn, despite indigenous MLA Ellis Ross — who is still running as a candidate for the B.C. Leadership race — publicly stated that he believes Aaron should not have been removed from the race.

If you appreciate that we at Rebel News bring you the other side of the story even when cancel culture wants it buried, please donate what you can at RealReporters.ca to help us continue to do so.