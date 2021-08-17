Former CPC candidate for Yukon goes indie after dismissal for COVID passport views

  • By Rebel News
  • August 17, 2021
The former Conservative candidate for the federal Yukon seat has announced his intention to run as an independent after being removed from the party over his views on vaccine passports. 

Jonas J. Smith alleges that the “central campaign” was responsible for his dismissal as the candidate. Smith said he was told the reason for his disallowment was his “opposition to calls for implementation of mandated workplace vaccinations and vaccine passport requirements in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Smith posted the following announcement on his Facebook page today:

After much consideration, I have decided that I will run as an independent!

I need 100 signatures to get on the ballot, are you with me?

The riding of Yukon was previously held by a Liberal MP who won his seat by only 153 votes.

