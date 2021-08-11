Yukon's chief medical officer is running for the Trudeau Liberals

Via CPAC

Yukon's chief medical officer of health Dr. Brendan Hanley was nominated as the candidate for the Liberal Party of Canada to run in an election expected to be called any day.

The territory has only one federal electoral district — the riding of Yukon — which is currently held by Liberal MP Larry Bagnell, who won his seat by 153 votes in the 2019 election.

During a press conference in June, Hanley stated that minors who are capable of understanding and “expressing” their wishes are “able to give their own consent” to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. “Consent is based on capacity and not age,” he said.

A week later, Hanley told media that COVID is “not going away” and that the territory would be looking at “repeat vaccinations”.