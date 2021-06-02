Minors “able to give their own consent” to take COVID vaccine: Yukon's top doc

Source: CPAC

By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing 4,268 signatures

Goal: 5,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

In a press conference today, Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley stated that while “parents are a very important part of this picture”, minors who are capable of understanding and “expressing” their wishes are “able to give their own consent” for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Consent is based on capacity and not age,” said the top doc.

The comments were made in reply to a reporter asking whether youth need parental permission in order to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's what Hanley had to say, in part:

“What we've always had to rely on is what we've always relied on for... youth and immunization, and for that matter, other health care decisions. And that is that... consent is based on capacity and not age. So adolescents are right in that age... that age bracket where they are starting to become autonomous individuals, and they're starting to learn how to make... decisions, and determine their own autonomy within the family and within society for that matter. “So consent really works the same way. There is, actually, a one-pager, a bilingual one-pager on how that whole process works. “...that doesn't mean to say that a parent does not — is not wanted. I mean, really, that's a conversation between the parent and the youth... ideally, those conversations should take place, in terms of questions about the vaccine. Some of the youth I know are doing their own research, they're asking their parents questions, they're asking others, they're talking with their peers. “So it's really making sure that the child has that conversation, reviews the information on the mRNA information sheet, and then reaches an agreement about... who's going to provide the consent. Maybe it's a 12-year-old, 13, 14-year-old, and that consent is fully taken on by the parent, and that's fine. “And it may be a slightly older child who then decides to make that decision. “So really, it's having that conversation, and then deciding who's going to... bring that permission to the table... and always at that table, there's a chance to ask further questions. “But definitely, the parents are a very important part of this picture. But a minor who is capable of understanding, and capable of expressing, is able to give their own consent.”

In Yukon, a minor is defined as a person under 19 years, and a child is a person under the age of 16.

For comparison, written parental consent is required for minors in the territory to work in a bar that serves alcohol, and the age of majority to purchase tobacco was raised from 18 to 19 in 2019.

You can watch the response for yourself here: