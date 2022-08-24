Conservative Party of Quebec readies itself for looming campaign launch

E-transfer (Canada):

Provincial election campaigns in Quebec are officially set to begin on August 28 and will last until voters cast their ballots on October 3.

Quebec is set to enter an election campaign season that is expected to be a compelling one with many twists and turns. On Sunday, August 21, the Conservative Party of Quebec celebrated the upcoming launch of their election season by unveiling the party bus that will be used to travel the province.

More than 1,300 people were there and there was a significant media presence. At the event, I asked for the opinions of the candidates as to how they see their campaigns turning out and what will be the biggest test they will have to go through in order to be successful.

A media scrum took place and I had the chance to inquire about the situation in Rouyn-Noranda regarding the high levels of arsenic emissions being permitted as well to ask Mr. Duhaime about his complaint against Mr. Legault regarding taxpayers' money that was allegedly used for partisan purposes on the Facebook page of Mr. Legault.

Here is the complete report.