REACTIONS: The lengthy rap sheet of a Sask. stabbing spree suspect

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Following the tragic stabbing spree in Saskatchewan at the James Smith Cree Nation and small neighbouring town of Weldon, which left 10 dead and another 18 injured, the troubled past of one of the suspects has come to light.

Two brothers, Myles and Damien Sanderson, are alleged to have committed the attacks. Forensic investigators located the body of Damien at James Smith Cree Nation, while Myles remains at large.

Myles' lengthy criminal history was detailed in a story published by Global News, and includes numerous violent crimes.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid listed off Myles Sanderson's criminal history, and wondered how, exactly, does a person with this kind of criminal record get such minimal punishment from the criminal justice system.

Sign up for notifications and never miss when we're live. Rebel News DAILY Livestream's air weekdays at noon ET/10 a.m. MT.