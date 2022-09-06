DAILY | Trudeau says 90% boosters or else; SK. stabbing suspect's history; Alberta's sovereignty act
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- Chinese residents in lockdown were trapped during an earthquake
- A cabinet adviser to the Canada Revenue Agency spoke at an anti-Israel conference
- One suspect in the Saskatchewan stabbing was considered not to be a threat by a parole board
- An Irish teacher who refused to use a student's pronouns has been jailed
- Mexicans are upset with Americans moving to Mexico City
- The CBC interviewed a managing director from the WEF about the so-called conspiracies about the organization
- New numbers show that insurers in Canada paid out fewer death benefits during the first year of the pandemic compared to 2019
- 70% of Canadians polled said access to health care has gotten worse since the pandemic began
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.