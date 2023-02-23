REACTIONS: Trudeau confronted by passionate protesters at carpenters' union HQ in Vaughn, Ont.

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

Justin Trudeau recently attended a union event at the Carpenters’ District Council of Ontario in Vaughan. The prime minister was greeted by a confrontational crowd, with some protesters waving 'F*** Trudeau' flags and others loudly voicing their displeasure with the former drama teacher.

Not so warm welcome for Justin Trudeau in Vaughan, Ontario. pic.twitter.com/DjZySTGAOf — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 21, 2023

Rebel News' David Menzies and Drea Humphrey discussed the incident during a portion of yesterday's livestream.

As stated by David, "There were many Canadian flags there, some right side up, some upside down, which by the way folks, contrary to what some might tell you, that's not a sign of disrespect. That's a symbol of distress."

"And I think right now for many people, they are in distress in Canada trying to live their lives with Justin Trudeau's policies," David added.

