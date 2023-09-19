Rebel News CONFRONTS Freeland, Jacinda Ardern and more at ‘Global Action Summit’ in Montreal
Reporter Alexa Lavoie confronted several important guests at the event, questioning them about their carbon footprint in light of their participation in lecturing people about climate change.
This summit, also known as a left-wing gathering, included important guests such as former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern; former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair, who is also the CEO of the Tony Blair Institute; Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre; the Leader of the Labour Party of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer; former Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin; former Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, and many more.
The cabinet of Justin Trudeau has gained a reputation for not disclosing advance information about Prime Minister Trudeau's travel plans.
Consequently, the location of the event was not publicly disclosed and was difficult to find.
The only way Rebel News was able to discover the location was through a picture found online from Canada2020, which showed the inside of the venue.
After conducting a thorough investigation, we finally identified the ultra-hidden location: the Westin Hotel.
Most of the special guests who attended this event are former elected officials. They label themselves as progressive politicians, but many of them have been defeated due to the failure of their leadership.
Most of these individuals are associated with the World Economic Forum and continue to promote an agenda that many citizens do not wish to endorse.
The most hypocritical aspect is that they have burned a significant amount of fossil fuel to travel here and lecture us about climate change.
They arrived here by plane or, most likely, by private jet to discuss four existential threats they consider to challenge global security: climate change, people smuggling, terrorism, and the weakening of democracy.
Reporters Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay, along with videographer Guillaume Roy, challenged some of the important guests regarding their carbon footprint in attending this event to lecture people about climate change.
Lincoln asked the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, "How much fossil fuel did you burn coming here to talk about climate change?"
During this questioning, Lincoln Jay was physically handled by Guillaume Bertrand, a Liberal staffer of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
WATCH: I caught the far-left former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on her way to the "Global Action Summit" here in Montreal.— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 16, 2023
She has no answer when confronted on her hypocritical behavior, carbon tax the plebs, jet set for the elites. https://t.co/kCPoXwVDxN pic.twitter.com/JwhmxYrb2f
Alexa Lavoie asked Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, "Why are you now threatening Canadians with new taxes for grocery stores?"
Unfortunately, Freeland did not provide a response. A hotel staffer, Mohamed Zerrougui, physically interrupted and pushed Alexa outside of the building.
WATCH: I asked our Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland about her government's new grocery tax.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 16, 2023
Hotel employee puts his hands on me to prevent me from holding her accountable and getting an answer for Canadians.https://t.co/rrMgbvsWUZ for the full report soon. pic.twitter.com/OfhnG6SLEt
Tony Blair and Jonas Gahr Støre were also questioned about their carbon footprint for traveling all the way to Canada.
JUST NOW:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 16, 2023
Caught former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair, and asked him if it’s not hypocritical to come here by private jet to lecture others about climate change. pic.twitter.com/U9j7sgVaxl
WATCH: I caught the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, as he enters the so called 'Global Progress Action' event.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 18, 2023
I asked, is it hypocritical to lecture citizens about climate change, while jet setting across the world for this socialist summit?https://t.co/rrMgbvsWUZ pic.twitter.com/5wWHgyqm9Q
Don't forget to sign our at NoGreenReset.com.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PETITION: No Green Reset
28,734 signatures
Goal: 30,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.