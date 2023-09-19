Rebel News CONFRONTS Freeland, Jacinda Ardern and more at ‘Global Action Summit’ in Montreal

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 28,734 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

This summit, also known as a left-wing gathering, included important guests such as former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern; former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair, who is also the CEO of the Tony Blair Institute; Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre; the Leader of the Labour Party of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer; former Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin; former Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, and many more.

The cabinet of Justin Trudeau has gained a reputation for not disclosing advance information about Prime Minister Trudeau's travel plans.

Consequently, the location of the event was not publicly disclosed and was difficult to find.

The only way Rebel News was able to discover the location was through a picture found online from Canada2020, which showed the inside of the venue.

After conducting a thorough investigation, we finally identified the ultra-hidden location: the Westin Hotel.

Most of the special guests who attended this event are former elected officials. They label themselves as progressive politicians, but many of them have been defeated due to the failure of their leadership.

Most of these individuals are associated with the World Economic Forum and continue to promote an agenda that many citizens do not wish to endorse.

The most hypocritical aspect is that they have burned a significant amount of fossil fuel to travel here and lecture us about climate change.

They arrived here by plane or, most likely, by private jet to discuss four existential threats they consider to challenge global security: climate change, people smuggling, terrorism, and the weakening of democracy.

Reporters Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay, along with videographer Guillaume Roy, challenged some of the important guests regarding their carbon footprint in attending this event to lecture people about climate change.

Lincoln asked the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, "How much fossil fuel did you burn coming here to talk about climate change?"

During this questioning, Lincoln Jay was physically handled by Guillaume Bertrand, a Liberal staffer of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

WATCH: I caught the far-left former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on her way to the "Global Action Summit" here in Montreal.



She has no answer when confronted on her hypocritical behavior, carbon tax the plebs, jet set for the elites. https://t.co/kCPoXwVDxN pic.twitter.com/JwhmxYrb2f — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 16, 2023

Alexa Lavoie asked Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, "Why are you now threatening Canadians with new taxes for grocery stores?"

Unfortunately, Freeland did not provide a response. A hotel staffer, Mohamed Zerrougui, physically interrupted and pushed Alexa outside of the building.

WATCH: I asked our Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland about her government's new grocery tax.



Hotel employee puts his hands on me to prevent me from holding her accountable and getting an answer for Canadians.https://t.co/rrMgbvsWUZ for the full report soon. pic.twitter.com/OfhnG6SLEt — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 16, 2023

Tony Blair and Jonas Gahr Støre were also questioned about their carbon footprint for traveling all the way to Canada.

JUST NOW:



Caught former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair, and asked him if it’s not hypocritical to come here by private jet to lecture others about climate change. pic.twitter.com/U9j7sgVaxl — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 16, 2023

WATCH: I caught the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, as he enters the so called 'Global Progress Action' event.



I asked, is it hypocritical to lecture citizens about climate change, while jet setting across the world for this socialist summit?https://t.co/rrMgbvsWUZ pic.twitter.com/5wWHgyqm9Q — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 18, 2023

Don't forget to sign our at NoGreenReset.com.