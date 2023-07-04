E-transfer (Canada):

In a recent development, Rebel News has uncovered yet another instance of mainstream media outlets disseminating information without conducting thorough investigations.

This lack of ethics and professionalism continues to mislead the population, highlighting the importance of media scrutiny. This time, it was a news story published by Quebecor-owned 24 heures that came under scrutiny.

Rebel News correspondent Alexa Lavoie, known for her dedication to fact-checking, shed light on the inaccuracies surrounding a story involving Martin Artinian, a supposed victim of the housing crisis. Lavoie's relentless pursuit of truth has led her to create the website MediaFactCheck.ca, which aims to expose the massive errors committed by media outlets subsidized by taxpayers.

In her investigation, Lavoie revisited a previous story produced by CBC, which involved Martin Anglehart, an individual presented as a victim of the Truckers' Convoy. It was later revealed that Anglehart's claims were mostly false, and he was, in fact, a fraudster with a criminal history. This case serves as a reminder that due diligence in reporting is crucial to maintaining journalistic integrity.

On June 15, 24 heures published an article titled, 'Homeless despite visiting 162 apartments:No one gives me a chance,' authored by Mathieu Carbasse. Carbasse had discovered Martin Artinian through TikTok and decided to share his story. However, several key details presented in the article were found to be inaccurate.

Martin Artinian, whose real name is Martin Joseph Anglehart, was portrayed as a sympathetic figure in the 24 heures article. However, Lavoie's investigations revealed that Anglehart had a history of fraud and a criminal record, including a conviction for raping a minor when he was HIV-positive.

Additionally, doubts were raised regarding the claim that Artinian had visited 162 apartments in search of housing. Furthermore, Artinian's use of his cancer diagnosis as a means of emotional manipulation was brought to light.

The article's removal shortly after publication, without any public corrections or explanations, further raised concerns about journalistic integrity. Lavoie reached out to Benoit Dussault, Senior Director of 24 heures, seeking clarification on the matter. Dussault's response, mentioning Artinian's newfound accommodation and the removal of the article to avoid attention, seemed questionable and failed to address the inaccuracies.

The revelation of such incidents underscores the need for responsible journalism and reinforces the significance of independent fact-checking. The generous individuals who contributed to Martin Anglehart's GoFundMe campaign deserve transparency and accountability.

Rebel News promises to continue investigating Martin Anglehart's true background and intends to provide a comprehensive report in the near future. As the mainstream media falls short in protecting and warning the public about individuals like Anglehart, Rebel News strives to expose the truth and uphold the principles of journalism.

Stay tuned for further updates as Rebel News remains commits to bringing you the facts.