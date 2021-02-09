Rebel News is EXPANDING — here's what we're looking to add

In just a few short days, Rebel News will be celebrating its sixth anniversary. Things have changed a lot over the years, but we're making more content now than ever before. So much content, in fact, that we've even had to open up a second YouTube channel to publish videos, simply so we don't overwhelm our viewers on the main channel.

If you haven't subscribed to that second channel — Rebel News Clips — you can click here to do so.

On yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra wanted to lay things out in a sort of state of the union — a “State of the Rebel” — style announcement.

Speaking about the number of positions currently open for application on the Rebel News careers page, Ezra said that:

One of the reasons we're able to do this [expansion] is because so many of our viewers helped us out when we were in a pickle over Christmas, as I think you remember. Our banker called in a $380,000 loan which we had hoped we'd just roll over, but he wanted his money out and our Rebel viewers paid down the bills. And so we're debt free and we're able to make a go of it and spend our money on expanding our journalistic work and our civil liberties work. I'm very excited about it.

