Rebel News visits the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The private collection, which houses Christian, Jewish and Muslim artifacts and a Holocaust remembrance exhibit, is the labour of love of Emerati Ahmed Al Mansoori.

The museum visit was part of a recent fact-finding mission by Rebel News to Israel and the UAE to investigate the impacts of the Trump-negotiated Abraham Accords.

This week marks the 3rd year anniversary of signing the Abraham Accords. We have seen many significant accomplishments so far, looking forward to what we can accomplish together in the near future. #UAEinIsrael 🇦🇪🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/0Jo8KEXrJp — UAE Embassy in Israel (@UAEinIsrael) September 14, 2023

The museum's vision reflects Dubai's role as the so-called crossroads of the Middle East, a place where Jews and Christians are welcome to work and worship in tolerance and acceptance.

According to Mansoori, whose collection includes relics of the genocide of Jews at the hands of the Nazis and a pre-schism Christian bible, the museum houses "artifacts from various beliefs, religions and areas without discrimination" and that "plurality, diversity, and multiculturalism underpin the values that we must hold."

To see more of Rebel News' journalism from Israel and UAE, visit www.RebelNewsIsreal.com!