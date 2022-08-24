Rebel reporter found guilty of not 'social distancing' after covering freedom protest in Peterborough

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed how he was recently found guilty and fined under the 'Reopening Ontario Act' for the crimes of not social distancing or masking while covering a freedom-oriented protest in Peterborough, Ontario last year.

As stated by David, "I was found guilty yesterday of the heinous crime of not social distancing and/or masking when we covered a protest at Peterborough's Confederation Park back on April 24, 2021. But what my conviction really indicates, I think, is that governments, police forces, and even the courts, are politically motivated when it comes to those who dare stand up for their charter rights, such as freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, and yes, even freedom of the press."

The evidence disclosed by police informed David that he was seen "laughing" and even "shaking Mr. Maxime Bernier's hand" at the event. Such actions were seemingly too much for the Peterborough Police to let slip by.

The evidence further stated that "Menzies was so close to Mr. Randy Hillier, at times he made contact with Mr. Hillier." The police made sure to establish that all of this was caught on camera so David would not be able to deny these 'dangerous' actions.

