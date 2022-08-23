Yesterday in Peterborough: I fought the law, and the law won

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

Hey, folks, we finally had our day in court in that charming city of Peterborough, Ontario, otherwise known as the municipality where freedom goes to die under the ever-watchful gaze of a potty-mouthed mayor…

I’ll cut to the chase: I was found guilty yesterday of the heinous crime of not social distancing and/or masking when we covered a protest at Peterborough’s Confederation Park back on April 24, 2021.

Bottom line: perhaps you can score the Monday trial as a legal loss for us. Hey, you win some, you lose some. But I truly think that in the department of unintended consequences, this trial made for a journalistic win. Thanks to their prosecution of us and others, we have clearly exposed that the people running the City of Peterborough and the Police Service and even the courts embrace a hypocritical double standard.

Is it any wonder that hundreds of people last April took to the streets in Peterborough? After all, thanks to that so-called Reopening Ontario Act, many of these folk lost their jobs and lost their businesses. Not that the powers-that-be care, mind you. They never missed a paycheque as they crooned, “We’re all in this together.”

So, my advice to the freedom-loving people of Peterborough and abroad: when the lockdowns inevitably return — think, flu season — and you want to protest against such an affront, make sure you wear T-shirts emblazoned with the initials B, L, and M. Trust me: nobody in law enforcement is going to bother you. In fact, they might even join in on the festivities…

GUEST: Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) joins David to talk about how he was denied entry to New Zealand to report on an anti-government protest in Wellington.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!