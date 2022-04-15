CBC's Freedom Convoy Hit Piece; Poilievre at UBC

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Alexa Lavoie looks into a CBC hit piece on the Freedom Convoy. You see, the state broadcaster claimed a Good Samaritan was conned out of thousands of dollars by the convoy folks. Just one little teeny tiny problem: turns out that the so-called good Samaritan is actually the con man, not the freedom convoy people. Yes, thanks to an appalling lack of fact-checking, this CBC story may be one of the worst examples of fake news so far this year. Alexa has all the details…

And the Pierre Poilievre Express continues. The Conservative leadership hopeful recently swung by the University of British Columbia, and Drea Humphrey was able to interview Mr. Poilievre regarding his support for the blockchain economy.

And finally: letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses about my commentary regarding an Ontario government-run magazine devoted the sale of alcohol that recently ran a story about… Ramadan?! Um, does anyone see a problem here?! Apparently not the nitwits who produce that fish wrap known as Food & Drink.

Those are your Rebels now let’s round them up…