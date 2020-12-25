Rebel Roundup's Best 2020 Interviews (Part 1)

Merry Christmas!

Now, normally, we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. But this is a pre-recorded Rebel Roundup because I’m probably under the Christmas tree searching for presents right now – gee, I hope I didn’t get stiffed again!

So, anyway, we’re going to run some of our favourite Rebel Roundup interviews of the past year.

Leading off is Ezra Levant’s scoop of the year about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau actually inviting China to send members of its People’s Liberation Army to Canada so that Chinese troops could do cold weather training at CFB Petawawa in Ontario. This incredible story made headlines around the world… although for some reason, CBC wasn’t part of the media snowball. Gee, I wonder why?

Then there was my interview with Andrew Chapados regarding how Goodyear’s anti-Trump dress code policy backfired – big time.