Whistle Stop Café Update, COVID-safe Quebec Concerts

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Inexplicably, the Alberta government continues its perverse war against Chris Scott, the owner of the little Whistle Stop Café in Mirror, Alberta. Sheila Gunn Reid has all the latest details on this David vs. Goliath battle — and get this: Goliath, aka, the Alberta government, is now playing dirty…

And our newest Rebel News reporter, Alexa Lavoie, recently checked out a COVID-approved venue for a music concert in Quebec. It may be new, but trust us, it isn’t improved…

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about my recent visit to Peterborough, Ontario. That’s the place where cops will give you a ticket for hand-shaking or laughing. Seriously. But if you are a hand-shaking and laughing crew member of a CBC production being filmed in Peterborough, then suddenly it’s a matter of “nothing to see here, folks, move along, move along…” Why?

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...