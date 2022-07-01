Passport Office Woes; Vaccinate Seneca's Grads

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Say, do you need to renew your passport? Then pack a sandwich and maybe even a tent, because your friendly neighbourhood passport office now resembles a realm that makes Hell look like a 5-star resort. Alexa Lavoie visited a chaotic Montreal passport office recently, where the lineup was so big that people were actually camping out overnight! Alexa has all the details…

So, Seneca College and York University in Toronto share the same postal code, yet Seneca demands its students be vax’d in order to attend classes and graduation ceremonies whereas York does not. Why? Tabitha Peters will join me to try and unravel this latest COVID mystery…

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses about my report on Recipe Unlimited, a Vaughan, Ontario foodservice leviathan that isn’t so keen on flying the Canadian flag these days, Dominion Day be damned. Yep, yet another uber-woke institution has declared war on the Maple Leaf.

Those are your Rebels now let’s round them up…